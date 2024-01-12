AECOM hires mining market sector lead for Canadian water business

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has named Aleksandar (Sasha) Živković mining market sector lead for its Canadian water business, effective immediately.

Živković has more than 35 years’ experience in geological and geotechnical engineering, spanning site selection and rock engineering for hydropower projects, urban and heavy construction geo-environmental engineering and site investigations, design, construction, operation and closure of mining projects. He has worked for SNC-Lavalin (now AtkinsRéalis), Amec Foster Wheeler (now Wood), Klohn Crippen Berger, Wardrop Engineering (now Tetra Tech), Foth, Ausenco and, most recently, Stantec.

In his new role, based at AECOM’s office in Mississauga, Ont., Živković will be responsible for developing and implementing the mining practice’s regional strategy, which will involve fostering sustainability through responsible resource extraction practices and environmental stewardship. He will focus on infrastructure such as water dams, levees, tailings dams and material handling.

“Sasha brings an invaluable depth of technical expertise to this role,” says Ian Dyck, water business line leader for AECOM in Canada. “His appointment will further build out our Canadian mining practice into a multidisciplinary group, with end-to-end life-cycle services support for our clients.”

“I’m excited to share my geotechnical and tailings engineering expertise to lead and develop the mining practice in Canada,” Živković says. “I look forward to serving new and existing clients and collaborating with our global and regional practice leaders to foster collaboration.”