AECOM hires environmental business leader

Greg Quandt has joined infrastructure consulting firm AECOM as the lead of its environmental regional business line for Canada, effective immediately. He is based in Burnaby, B.C.

Holding a degree in geological engineering from the University of British Columbia (UBC), Quandt has nearly 30 years’ experience in the environmental services industry, including tenure with two AECOM legacy companies—URS and Gartner Lee—and stints with Conor Pacific, Hemmera (now part of Ausenco) and most recently Stantec, where he served as vice-president (VP) of environmental services. He has supported environmental projects with the Musqueam, Haisla, Lower Nicola Indian Band and Squamish Nations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our team,” says Richard Barrett, chief executive for AECOM in Canada. “His wealth of experience will contribute significantly to our work in the environmental sector. He is a growth-oriented leader passionate about clients, safety, inclusion and creating career opportunities.”

“I look forward to growing diverse teams of environmental specialists and delivering innovative solutions for our clients,” says Quandt. “I am particularly focused on tailoring our ‘sustainable legacies’ strategy to align with environmental, social and governance priorities in Canada, forging partnerships with local stakeholders and championing sustainable practices.”