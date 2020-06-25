AECOM CEO joins Nexii’s board of directors

Michael S. Burke, chair and CEO of infrastructure firm AECOM, has been appointed to the board of directors for Nexii, a Vancouver-headquartered supplier of ‘green’ building materials.

“As the impacts of the climate crisis and urbanization mount, it’s essential we invest in more efficient and environmentally responsible ways of working,” says Burke. “I’m looking forward to shaping the strategic direction of Nexii and pushing it to become a global leader in green construction.”

Founded in 2018, Nexii has sought a mix of business leaders, advisors and construction professionals to support its growth. Burke is one of three new directors, along with Ram Charan, a global business and leadership consultant, and Dennis Carey, vice-chair of Korn Ferry. Meanwhile, Ronald Sugar, chair of Uber and board director for Apple, has joined the company’s board of advisors.

“From Michael’s experience with one of the world’s largest infrastructure firms to Ron’s insight as a key leader at Uber and Apple, their collective business experience will be invaluable as we work to scale across North America,” says Stephen Sidwell, CEO of Nexii.

Nexii markets a proprietary product, Nexiite, as an alternative to concrete for certain industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and retrofit applications to help reduce carbon emissions.