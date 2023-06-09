AECOM appoints VP and operations manager for water

She previously worked for the firm from 2003 to 2012.

Zuliana Mawani, P.Eng., has rejoined infrastructure consulting firm AECOM as vice-president (VP) and operations manager for its water business in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Mawani is a design engineer with more than 20 years’ experience in water consulting across Ontario, focusing on municipal wastewater treatment for most of her career. After earning her masters of water resources engineering from the University of Waterloo, she started working at AECOM in 2003, before moving on to Jacobs in 2013 and GHD in 2019.

Now, with her return to AECOM, she will provide business leadership and direction, including staff management, project oversight and client relations management.

“We’re excited to welcome Zuliana back to AECOM and look forward to seeing her drive the water business forward,” says Ian Dyck, the firm’s senior VP (SVP) and water business line leader for Canada. “Zuliana’s experience in leading teams and driving progress in the water consulting business makes her an ideal fit.”