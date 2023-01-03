AECOM hires transit market leader

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM recently hired Kirsten Watson as vice-president (VP) of government relations (GR) and transit market sector leader for its Canadian transportation business.

Watson has nearly 20 years’ experience working with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), most recently as deputy CEO. She has held leadership roles in subway and bus operations, customer experience (CX), human resources (HR) and employee relations. Her contributions were key to installing automatic train control (ATC), implementing a streetcar right-of-way and planning light-rail transit (LRT) expansions.

“With her strong background in operations and service delivery and firsthand knowledge of major transit expansions and capital programs, Kirsten is the ideal candidate for this role,” says Bruce McCuaig, senior VP (SVP) of AECOM’s Canadian transportation business. “We’re very pleased to bring her on-board as a key member of our leadership team and thrilled by the multifaceted expertise she will bring to our clients.”

In her new role, Watson will work across various business lines to increase AECOM’s profile with clients and government partners, while also supporting the firm’s worldwide growth.

“I’m really looking forward to applying my knowledge and experience on a national and global scale,” said Ms. Watson. “AECOM’s ‘sustainable legacies’ strategy aligns with my personal values and long-term career goals. I am thrilled to hit the ground running.”