AECOM appoints new leadership for its Transportation global business line

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed Mark Southwell as chief executive of its Transportation global business line, effective immediately.

“Mark’s leadership of our global Transportation business is an important step forward advancing our strategy to modernize, expand and deliver transportation systems that carry our communities into the future,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “The strength of Mark’s technical expertise combined with his significant leadership experience and commitment to digital transformation will ensure we continue to provide high-quality, forward-thinking solutions to our clients that create long-lasting benefits for society.”

A civil engineer with over 35 years of experience, Southwell joined AECOM in 2019 as the managing director of Transportation for AECOM’s Europe region and later served as the Transportation Business Line Leader for the Europe and India region. He holds a Master of Science in Project Management from Reading University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University College Swansea. Additionally, he is a Member of the Association of Project Management and a Chartered Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers.