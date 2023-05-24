AECOM appoints new leader of construction management

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has promoted Bob Hart from chief operating officer (COO) to president of its construction management business, which includes the ‘AECOM Hunt’ and ‘AECOM Tishman’ brands.

Hart has more than 35 years’ industry experience. His career began with Hunt Construction Group, which developed a successful track record of delivering large projects. AECOM acquired the company in 2014 and rebranded it as AECOM Hunt, at which point Hart served as executive vice-president (EVP), before becoming COO in 2022.

In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing AECOM’s delivery of structures and prioritizing innovation, sustainability and operational excellence. He succeeds Jay Badame, who will now serve as an executive advisor.

“I’m excited to welcome Bob as the president of our construction management business,” says CEO Troy Rudd. “His commitment to meeting our clients’ challenges, creating opportunities for our team and driving growth will further strengthen our position as industry leader, ensuring exceptional value for our stakeholders.”