AECOM appoints national defence client account manager for Canada

"He has great depth of experience in defence and related government and industrial sectors." - David Wilson

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has hired Jean-Christian (JC) Dupont, P.Eng., as its client account manager for the Department of National Defence (DND), Defence Construction Canada (DCC) and the broader defence and security industry in Canada.

Already based in Ottawa, Dupont has more than 25 years’ experience in business development, including stints with Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), Rolls-Royce, L3Harris Technologies, Bombardier, CAE, Serco Canada and C-CORE. One of his earliest experiences was a co-op placement as an intern for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), while he was studying mechanical engineering (aerospace).

“JC has great depth of experience in defence and related government and industrial sectors across architecture, engineering, environment, operations, contracting and supply chain service elements,” says David Wilson, AECOM’s vice-president (VP) of federal government services for Canada. “We are very pleased to add him to our government services team and look forward to the expertise, innovation and service commitment he will bring.”

“What energizes me is AECOM’s longstanding relationship with Indigenous communities, which supports DND’s mission,” Dupont adds. “I’m excited to be partnering with DND to implement change in northern communities while protecting our fragile ecosystems from climate change.”