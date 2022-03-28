AECOM appoints leader of North American aviation business

AECOM has appointed Dwight H. Pullen, Jr., senior vice-president (SVP) in charge of its North American aviation business. He joined the infrastructure firm on Feb. 26.

Pullen is a civil engineer with more than 25 years’ experience in the aviation infrastructure market, including stints with H. J. Russell & Company, Parsons, CH2M and Skanska. He has overseen multi-billion-dollar airport modernization programs from Atlanta, Ga., to Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and was most recently a national core market leader for DPR Construction.

In his new role with AECOM, Pullen will focus on airport facility development and operations as areas of business growth in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America.

“AECOM is fortunate to have one of our industry’s brightest lights joining our team,” says Jennifer Aument, the firm’s transportation chief executive. “Dwight’s forward thinking is something our aviation clients will value as they rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and invest for the future.”

Advertisement

Pullen also serves as chair and executive board member of the Airport Consultants Council (ACC) and board member of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC).