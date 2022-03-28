Canadian Consulting Engineer

AECOM appoints leader of North American aviation business

He will focus on growth in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America.

March 28, 2022  By CCE



Dwight H. Pullen, Jr.

Photo courtesy AECOM.

AECOM has appointed Dwight H. Pullen, Jr., senior vice-president (SVP) in charge of its North American aviation business. He joined the infrastructure firm on Feb. 26.

Pullen is a civil engineer with more than 25 years’ experience in the aviation infrastructure market, including stints with H. J. Russell & Company, Parsons, CH2M and Skanska. He has overseen multi-billion-dollar airport modernization programs from Atlanta, Ga., to Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and was most recently a national core market leader for DPR Construction.

In his new role with AECOM, Pullen will focus on airport facility development and operations as areas of business growth in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America.

“AECOM is fortunate to have one of our industry’s brightest lights joining our team,” says Jennifer Aument, the firm’s transportation chief executive. “Dwight’s forward thinking is something our aviation clients will value as they rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and invest for the future.”

Advertisement

Pullen also serves as chair and executive board member of the Airport Consultants Council (ACC) and board member of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC).

Categories

Companies & People
Transportation

Related tags

ACC
Airport Consultants Council
Airport Minority Advisory Council
Airports
AMAC
aviation
CH2M
civil engineer
H. J. Russell & Company
Infrastructure
Parsons
Skanska
Print this page

Related Stories
AECOM appoints leader of North American transit business
HDR hires leader for Canadian aviation practice
Jennifer Aument to lead AECOM’s global transportation business
Shailen P. Bhatt joins AECOM’s global transportation business