AECOM appoints global head of airport architecture and engineering

Yvonne Bilshausen has returned to infrastructure consulting firm AECOM as global head of airport architecture and engineering for its ‘buildings and places’ business line.

Bilshausen has more than 25 years’ experience in the planning, design, delivery and operation of aviation projects and programs, including two roles with AECOM between 1997 and 2007. In her new role, she joins a team of more than 1,000 aviation professionals in 150 countries, with responsibility for leading growth, strategic business development and projects.

“I look forward to tapping into the full potential of our global team to make it easier for passengers to enjoy commercial air travel around the world,” she says.

“We are excited to welcome Yvonne back to AECOM,” says Richard Whitehead, the firm’s global business line chief executive for buildings and places. “With a proven track record of winning and leading projects and programs, she brings diverse leadership and technical skills to grow our services within the aviation sector.”