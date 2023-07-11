AECOM appoints director of engineering for British Columbia

He was an engineer with the province's MoTI over three decades.

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed senior advisor Eduards “Ed” Miska director of engineering for British Columbia, effective immediately.

Miska studied electrical engineering at the Royal Military College of Canada and went on to work with British Columbia’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure (MoTI). He held progressive positions in traffic, electrical and safety engineering over three decades, most recently serving as the MoTI’s director of highway design and survey engineering. He has also held leadership and support roles with the Transportation Association of Canada (TAC), Intelligent Transportation Systems Canada (ITS Canada) and the Canadian District of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE Canada).

Following a brief retirement or ‘career break,’ Miska became a senior advisor to AECOM earlier this year. Now, in his new role, he will work with the firm’s local and national transportation clients to assess and solve their infrastructure challenges.

“We are honoured to have such an accomplished infrastructure leader join AECOM,” says Bruce McCuaig, the firm’s senior vice-president (SVP) and transportation business line leader for Canada. “Ed’s vast experience will help us to better understand the challenges facing our clients in B.C., as we strive to deliver infrastructure projects that provide greater access to mobility and create opportunity for residents throughout the province.”

“I was drawn to AECOM because of its commitment to creating positive and lasting impacts in communities across Canada and around the world,” Miska says.