AECOM appoints digital lead for Canadian buildings and places

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has appointed Eric P. Leitner digital lead for its Canadian ‘buildings and places’ business.

Leitner has more than 30 years’ experience in building information modelling (BIM), virtual design and construction (VDC) and project management, spanning multiple technical disciplines and software platforms. He has worked for Colliers, SNC-Lavalin, Modern Niagara, CIMA+ and the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT).

“With a goal of bridging the gap between infrastructure and technology, Eric’s mandate is to help deliver the right digital tools and solutions to our clients,” says Walter Gaudet, senior vice-president (SVP) and lead of AECOM’s Canadian buildings and places business. “He has been a digital expert and trusted advisor to the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry for many years.”

“Being a part of the digital AECOM team is very exciting,” says Leitner. “I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the globe who understand both the urgency of the challenges facing the industry today.”