AE names new VP for transportation projects

Associated Engineering (AE) has appointed Kent Eklund, P.Eng., MBA (pictured), its new vice-president for transportation. He succeeds Bryan Petzold, P.Eng., MBA, who has retired after more than 14 years with the company.

Eklund has nearly 30 years’ experience, including client and project management, public consultation and design and construction of new, rehabilitation and maintenance projects. He joined AE’s head office in Edmonton in 2014 and has since overseen the delivery of that city’s Capital Line light-rail transit (LRT) extension, along with the transportation master plan, transit centre and park-and-ride facility for St. Albert, Alta., and functional planning and design for the province’s Highway 43, among other key projects.

In his new role, Eklund joins AE’s senior VP (SVP) for transportation, Alan Emery, and VP for transportation structures, Don Kennedy, in leading the consulting engineering firm’s overall transportation business. His responsibilities will include supporting services relating to transit systems, transportation planning, traffic engineering, intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) and roadway and highway design.

“Kent’s expertise in strategic planning and stakeholder engagement will be a benefit to our clients,’ says Emery.