AE names national discipline lead for transportation planning

She has been with the firm since 2006.

Associated Engineering (AE) recently promoted Monique Beaudry, P.Eng., to national discipline lead for transportation planning. She is based in Vancouver.

A civil engineering graduate of the University of Saskatchewan, Beaudry started her career with the province’s ministry of highways and transportation as a traffic safety engineer. She went on to become a senior transportation planner for the City of Regina.

In 2006, Beaudry joined AE’s Regina office, where she played an instrumental role in establishing the firm’s transportation planning practice. She moved to Vancouver in 2018, where she helped to expand AE’s transportation planning and traffic engineering team in British Columbia and provided business development and technical support across the firm.

In her new role, Beaudry will contribute strategic input to transportation and infrastructure projects, proposals, business development opportunities and staff development, building on her 35 years’ experience. She will also continue to serve as a senior transportation planning engineer, quality reviewer and project manager.