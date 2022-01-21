AE appoints David Nagy national practice lead for alternative and major projects

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, Associated Engineering (AE) has promoted David Nagy, P.Eng., to national practice lead for alternative and major projects. In this role, he will lead and support the pursuit and delivery of projects for the firm’s public-sector clients.

Nagy holds a civil engineering degree and an MBA. He has 18 years’ experience completing transportation projects—including roads, tunnels, bridges and airports—and providing engineering services for water intakes and treatment plants, primarily during 11 years at AECOM. He joined AE in 2015 as the manager of its bridge group in Calgary.

He is an active volunteer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and the Consulting Engineers of Alberta (CEA). Nagy also served as CEA’s president from 2017 to 2018.