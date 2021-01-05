AE celebrates 75th anniversary

Canadian consulting engineering firm Associated Engineering (AE) is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The company started out as a three-person operation in one-room office in downtown Edmonton. Today, it comprises more than 1,000 employees in 21 offices across five provinces and two territories.

AE has also expanded in scope, designing roads and sewers, connecting communities and bringing safe drinking water to areas across Canada, the U.S., Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its team includes engineers, technologists, environmental scientists, landscape architects, planners and energy specialists, among others.

In 2020, the firm won two Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards for its work on the new Dawson City Water Treatment Plant and a bioengineering project to restore ecological sites damaged by the 2016 Horse River Wildfire in and near Fort McMurray, Alta.