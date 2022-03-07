AE appoints transportation managers in Alberta

Associated Engineering (AE) has appointed three managers for its Alberta South transportation division, as part of a reorganization to accommodate a larger portfolio. Over the past five years, the division has grown to more than 40 staff members and secured several high-profile infrastructure projects.

Simon Cook, P.Eng. (pictured, left), has been appointed manager of transportation structures. He joined AE in 2008 and has more than 19 years’ experience in this area of expertise, having prepared structural designs for the West Calgary Ring Road, Crowchild Trail Bridge Widening and Flanders Avenue Interchange.

Derek Blayney, P.Eng. (pictured, second from left), has been named manager of roads and aviation. Since joining AE in 2019, he has supported the growth of the firm’s national aviation practice. With 13 years’ experience, including two stints with the Calgary Airport Authority and one with AECOM, he will now lead a team of engineers and technologists.

Finally, Jeff Belziuk, P.Eng. (pictured, middle), has been appointed manager of transportation project delivery. He joined AE a year ago in a project management role and has more than 20 years’ experience in civil design, construction and engineering, including work for AECOM.

All three report to transportation division manager Jim Zagas (pictured, second from right, with Alberta South general manager (GM) Nadeer Lalji, right).