AE appoints data management and ITS lead
She joined the firm 10 years ago.
Associated Engineering (AE) has appointed Judy Yu, P.Eng., discipline lead for data management and intelligent transportation systems (ITSs).
Yu studied civil engineering, transportation and ITSs before starting her career at ISL Consultants in Edmonton. She went on to work for the City of Calgary and, for the past 10 years, AE. She also participated in such organizations as Data Management International, the Transportation Association of Canada (TAC), ITS Canada, the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Transportation Research Board (TRB).
In her new position, also based in Calgary, Yu will lead specialized teams to expand AE’s delivery of services to the transportation and data management industries. She will help clients integrate technology and navigate change management in the context of infrastructure ownership and public service provision.
