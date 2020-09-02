AE appoints Alberta South GM and business process manager

Associated Engineering (AE) is appointing Nadeer Lalji, MBA, P.Eng., general manager (GM) for its Alberta South region, including locations in Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

He succeeds Dale Loewen, P.Eng., PMP, who is moving into a new corporate role as business process manager. The transition will be effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Lalji joined AE in 2006 as a civil engineer and went on to serve the firm as a design engineer, project manager, water resources group manager and municipal infrastructure group manager. He had previously served the City of Calgary as an industrial engineer and Strathcona County as an infrastructure engineer.

“I am thrilled to work with our exceptional staff and clients to build on the success achieved under Dale’s leadership,” he says.

Loewen joined AE in 1996 and has served as GM for Alberta South and vice-president (VP) for Alberta since 2006. In his new role, he will be responsible for corporate initiatives to improve internal and external project execution.

“I’m looking forward to working with Nadeer through this transition period and I’m also excited about the opportunity to help improve project delivery as business process manager,” he says.