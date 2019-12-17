ACEC-SK presents 2019 Awards of Distinction

On Nov. 26, the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Saskatchewan (ACEC-SK) handed out its annual Awards of Distinction at a reception in Saskatoon, acknowledging local industry accomplishments.

The province’s lieutenant governor, Russ Mirasty, presented a Meritorious Achievement Award to Shawna Argue, P.Eng., who pioneered environmental auditing services in Saskatchewan when she started her business, Argue and Associates Management Consultants (see video).

Don C.K. Poon, P.Eng., received the year’s Mentor Award, Alyson Stout accepted the Young Professional Award and third-year University of Saskatchewan engineering student Victoria Guenter earned the Brian Eckel Memorial Scholarship.

Associated Engineering (AE) accepted two Awards of Excellence and the Pinnacle Award for the highest-scoring project, the Whelan Bay access roadway. Awards of Merit went to AECOM Canada, ISL Engineering and Land Services, McElhanney and Stantec Consulting.

Finally, in a new addition to the event, the provincial ministry of highways and infrastructure presented a Consulting Engineer of the Year Award to Tetra Tech Canada.