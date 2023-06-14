ACEC-SK introduces new board of directors

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Saskatchewan (ACEC-SK) has introduced its board of directors and new executive director for 2023-2024.

As of ACEC-SK’s annual general meeting (AGM), which was held in Regina on June 2, Ryan King (pictured, left) has become chair of the board.

“Ryan is a thoughtful and proactive leader with the vision to lead the reimagining of ACEC-SK,” says Prairie Clean Energy (PCE) president and CEO Mark Cooper (pictured, right), who succeeds Beverly MacLeod as executive director for ACEC-SK. “The 2023-2024 board is tasked with developing a new and more vibrant path for the association. Ryan will ensure focus on this task.”

“As I begin this term, I feel confident in undertaking many of the initiatives and good work that are necessary to represent and benefit our consulting engineering members in this province,” says King. “I am very excited to enter this new phase for the association with Mark as our executive director, given his track record, enthusiasm, connections in Saskatchewan and understanding of our business.”

King is joined by vice-chair Brett LaRoche, P.Eng., secretary-treasurer Marc Bourassa, P.Eng., and past-chair and executive director Nick Wright. They lead a board that also includes the following directors: