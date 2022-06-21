ACEC-SK introduces 2022-2023 board of directors

As part of its recent annual general meeting (AGM) in Regina, the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Saskatchewan (ACEC-SK) introduced its new board of directors for 2022-2023.

Nick Wright (pictured) of Engcomp has assumed the position of chair. He is joined on the board executive by Ryan King as vice-chair, Brett LaRoche, P.Eng., as secretary-treasurer and Sean Bayer, P.Eng., as past chair.

“Nick is a proactive, strategic thinker who will hold our organization accountable to our newly developed, ambitious strategic plan,” says Beverly MacLeod, executive director. “Nick will also continue offer leadership on equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Other members of the updated board include Marc Bourassa, P.Eng., Scott Neurauter, Ian Walker, Jeff Horan, P.Eng., and Stephen Marcia, P.Eng., along with ACEC-Canada liaison Nancy Inglis, P.Eng., Young Professionals (YP) liaison Olagoke Rufai, P.Eng., Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) liaison Trent Nelson, P.Eng., and associate member liaison Andrew Doyle.