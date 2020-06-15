ACEC-SK introduces 2020-2021 board

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Saskatchewan (ACEC-SK) has introduced its new board of directors for 2020-2021, following its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 2.

Patrick Lalach, P.Eng., partner and transportation director for Saskatchewan with CIMA+ (pictured), has been named chair. He is joined on the board executive by Sean Bayer, P.Eng., as vice-chair, Nick Wright, A.Sc.T., as secretary-treasurer and Nancy Inglis, P.Eng., PMP, as past chair.

Their board includes: directors Ryan King, Eng. L., Marc Bourassa, P.Eng., Brett LaRoche, P.Eng., Scott Neurauter, B.Sc., and Ian Walker, Eng. L.; ACEC-Canada liaison Lawrence Lukey, P. Eng.; young professionals (YP) liaison Nicholas Kaminski, M.Eng., P.Eng., PMP; Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) liaison Gavin Jensen, P.Geo.; and associate member liaison Andrew Doyle, BComm(Hon).

“Patrick Lalach, our new chair, has an innate ability to fairly evaluate situations from multiple perspectives,” says ACEC-SK’s executive director, Beverly MacLeod. “He is the right person to lead the industry through the fast-paced changes we are experiencing during COVID.”