ACEC-Ontario office goes virtual

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) has decided to ‘go virtual’ with its latest office move.

The association, formerly known as Consulting Engineers of Ontario (CEO), has reassessed how it conducts business on behalf of its member firms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant changes both last year and this year.

ACEC-Ontario can still be reached at the same phone number: 416-620-1400. Its new mailing address came into effect on August 1:

ACEC-Ontario

2680 Matheson Boulevard East, Suite 102

Mississauga ON L4W 0A5