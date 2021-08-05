ACEC-Ontario office goes virtual
August 5, 2021 By CCE
The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Ontario (ACEC-Ontario) has decided to ‘go virtual’ with its latest office move.
The association, formerly known as Consulting Engineers of Ontario (CEO), has reassessed how it conducts business on behalf of its member firms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant changes both last year and this year.
ACEC-Ontario can still be reached at the same phone number: 416-620-1400. Its new mailing address came into effect on August 1:
Advertisement
ACEC-Ontario
2680 Matheson Boulevard East, Suite 102
Mississauga ON L4W 0A5
CategoriesCompanies & People
Related tagsACEC
ACEC-Ontario
CEO
Consulting Engineers of Ontario
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply