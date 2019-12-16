ACEC-Canada hires Jacky Ehombe as executive assistant

Jacky Ehombe has joined the Ottawa-based Association of Consulting Engineering Companies (ACEC) Canada as executive assistant. She has more than 12 years’ administrative experience in the public sector.

In her new role, managing ACEC-Canada’s national office reception desk, Ehombe is responsible for co-ordinating the association’s day-to-day operations, meetings, travel and administrative work from the president and other senior managers. She will also prepare and send association correspondence and invoices.