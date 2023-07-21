ACEC-BC welcomes new board members

Elections were held at its AGM last month.

The Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – British Columbia (ACEC-BC) announced a new board of directors yesterday, following elections at its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 15.

The newly installed chair is Suzanne Powell, P.Eng. (pictured above), principal and branch manager for Thurber Engineering on Vancouver Island.

“Suzanne is an effective and inclusive leader,” says ACEC-BC president and CEO Caroline Andrewes, P.Eng., who will serve on the executive committee in an ex officio capacity. “Her experience and profile in the Canadian geotechnical community and her work with ACEC-BC will benefit all members.”

Joining Powell on the executive committee are vice-chair Brian Yates, vice-president (VP) and regional leader for Stantec; secretary Tanya Sadlo, executive VP (EVP) of internal operations and general counsel for McElhanney; and past-chair Richard Bush, P.Eng., president and CEO of Binnie.

Newly elected directors include Imran Gehlen, associate VP and B.C. transportation business line operations leader for AECOM; Erin Martin-Serrano, director of business development for Hedgehog Technologies; Christopher Scollard, Western Canada design area manager for Kiewit; and Hannelie Stockenstrom, legal SVP and equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) business network chair for SNC-Lavalin.

Returning to the board are Matt Gellis, principal for Northwest Hydraulic Consultants (NHC); Joe DiPlacito, P.Eng., president of Ram Consulting; Jay Rao, Western Canada environmental services director for Exp; William Johnston, regional buildings leader for WSP; and Ian Steele, president of PBX Engineering.

Finally, the board has appointed four directors for a one-year term: Genevieve Brown, P.Eng., hydrologist for NHC; Lillian Siu, P.Eng., buildings engineering division manager for Associated Engineering (AE); Tim Stanley, P.Eng., president of Stratice Consulting; and Jeff McLellan, western practice leader for BFL Canada.