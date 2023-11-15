Accenture acquires Comtech Group

Professional services firm Accenture has acquired Comtech Group, an infrastructure consulting company with projects in Canada and the U.S. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Toronto, Comtech delivers large-scale, long-term transportation, industrial, building, power and utility projects. Its approximately 300 employees represent expertise across construction management, facility engineering and process control automation.

The deal follows Accenture’s recent acquisition of Anser Advisory, which manages infrastructure projects in the U.S. Both Anser and Comtech join ‘Industry X,’ Accenture’s digital engineering and manufacturing service, and expand its project structuring, estimating, planning, digitization and monitoring capabilities.

“By combining our capabilities, we can better help deliver on our clients’ ambitious infrastructure programs,” says Aaron Saint, Accenture’s lead for Industry X in North America.

Advertisement

“We are excited about Accenture’s commitment to innovation,” says Comtech president and CEO Hugo Blasutta. “Joining this world-leading organization will offer exciting new opportunities to our people.”