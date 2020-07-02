Canadian Consulting Engineer

News

Smith + Andersen names new principals and associates

Smith + Andersen new appointments

LinkedIn photos.

Three new principals have joined the Smith + Andersen partnership. The consulting engineering firm has also appointed three associate principals and one associate.

Dugan Doherty

Dugan Doherty. LinkedIn photo.

Dugan Doherty, P.Eng., is an electrical and lighting engineer who joined Smith + Andersen in 2013. As a principal based in Vancouver, he will work to strengthen the firm’s presence across British Columbia.

Ian Grannary

Ian Grannary. LinkedIn photo.

Another new principal is Ian Grannary, P.Eng., who joined the firm in 2011, began leading its operations in Kelowna, B.C., in 2017, and is credited with re-establishing and elevating its brand in the British Columbia Interior.

Brad Tilson

Brad Tilson. LinkedIn photo.

The third is Brad Tilson, P.Eng., in London, Ont. An electrical engineer, he has led multi-unit residential building (MURB), commercial, educational and health-care projects.

Bertha Lai

Bertha Lai. LinkedIn photo.

Bertha Lai, P.Eng., is the first of the three new associate principals. The Toronto-based mechanical engineer has helped lead the firm’s national health-care team as it handles laboratory design and related projects.

Marc Hubert

Marc Hubert. LinkedIn photo.

Marc Hubert, P.Eng., is a Toronto-based electrical engineer and leads Smith + Andersen’s transit and transportation projects. He has also worked on hospitals, educational facilities and office buildings.

Simon Graham

Simon Graham. LinkedIn photo.

Simon Graham, P.Eng., is a Toronto-based mechanical engineer who joined the firm in 2014 and has provided expertise for high-rises, transportation projects and recreational facilities, among others.

Raed El-Khatib

Raed El-Khatib. LinkedIn photo.

Finally, new associate Raed El-Khatib, P.Eng., is a mechanical engineer in London, Ont. He joined the firm in 2013 as a designer, later became a project manager and has worked on labs, commercial fit-ups and educational building renovations.

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*