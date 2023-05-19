Wood helps design Teck Resources carbon capture pilot plant in Trail, B.C.

Global consulting engineering firm Wood is supporting the detailed design of a new, reportedly first-of-its-kind carbon capture plant at Teck Resources’ smelter and refining complex in Trail, B.C., to pave the way for more sustainable operations in the steel and mining industries.

The plant will be installed this year to capture carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from sulfide ores in the smelting process, so as to help Teck meet its net-zero commitments by 2050. The complex in Trail is one of the world’s largest integrated zinc and lead operations and produces metals, chemicals and fertilizer products.

“It is incumbent on the mining industry and its partners to find more sustainable and less carbon-intensive ways to operate,” says Kris Homer, Wood’s vice-president (VP) of minerals and metals. “By teaming up to deliver this innovative project and applying our expertise, we are proud to support Teck in leading the way with new industry solutions.”

Before the engineering and detailed design phases, Wood completed pre-scoping and feasibility studies for the installation and integration of the plant and supported Teck in procurement. Once the plant is commissioned, later this year, a pilot project will assess the technical and economic viability of the selected technology in this environment.