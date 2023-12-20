Technip to engineer Dow’s net-zero ethylene plant in Fort Saskatchewan

Technip Energies has joined Dow’s ethylene cracker and derivatives complex project in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., which is designed to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions.

Under the agreement, Technip will provide proprietary technology, engineering and procurement services for the ethylene plant, which was announced earlier this year. The company offered an extended basic engineering package for the plant, including the cracking furnaces and downstream separation section.

The cracker will use clean hydrogen—produced from off-gas—as fuel in the furnaces, so as to eliminate direct Scope 1 CO 2 emissions. The cracker is designed to produce approximately 1,300 kilo tons per annum (kta) of ethylene in the project’s first phase with five of Technip’s SMKTM furnaces; to be expanded to 1,800 kta in a second phase by adding two more furnaces.

“We are very pleased Dow selected our technology for the net-zero ethylene cracker in Fort Saskatchewan,” says Bhaskar Patel, Technip’s senior vice-president (SVP) for sustainable fuels, chemicals and circularity. “By using our proven technology, combined with the clean hydrogen-fuelled cracking furnaces’ design, we demonstrate our ability to decarbonize the ethylene market.”