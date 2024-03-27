Stantec promotes leader of nature-based solutions

Stantec has promoted Dominic Kempson to leader of its nature-based solutions (NbS) global practice in environmental services, overseeing strategic direction, technical development and growth. NbS uses the benefits of natural systems in conjunction with traditional engineering methods to add ecological resilience to infrastructure.

Kempson has more than 30 years’ experience in environmental consulting. He joined Stantec in 2010 as an environmental services leader and most recently served the firm as coastal and marine solutions leader. His areas of expertise include ecosystem assessment and restoration, flood risk management, urban and watershed development, climate adaptation and support for water supply, treatment and conveyance.

“Dom has worked in many sectors and with diverse clients,” says Susan Reisbord, the firm’s executive vice-president (EVP) of environmental services. “He brings that strong network to advancing Stantec’s NbS efforts. This is an exciting time as more clients, government agencies and organizations worldwide recognize the value of nature in their projects.”

Stantec’s global portfolio of NbS projects includes the Cowichan Lake Weir Rise project in British Columbia, which mimicked existing natural features to mitigate the impacts of drought on fish passage.