NRCan calls for green building and energy code funding proposals

“I look forward to seeing the projects affiliated with the fund.” - Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) has launched a call for proposals for its Codes Acceleration Fund, which will support governments and stakeholders across the country in adopting and enforcing new building and energy codes.

The call is part of the federal government’s Green Buildings Strategy, which will focus on increasing the rate of retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero-ready and decarbonizing space and water heating. The 2022 federal budget promised $150 million over five years to develop the strategy.

The fund will support actions to accelerate the adoption of and compliance with higher-performance tiers set out in the 2020 edition of the National Building Code of Canada (NBC), National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings (NECB) and net-zero emission codes. It aims to build capacity and support market preparedness for ambitious code adoption.

“As Canada advances toward a net-zero future, reducing emissions from our buildings is a critical undertaking,” says Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of natural resources. “This fund will support our partner jurisdictions and others in advancing stronger building codes to improve resiliency and efficiency.”

Advertisement

A total of $100 million will cover two streams:

Stream 1: Support for jurisdictions with the authority to adopt energy codes.

Stream 2: Support for jurisdictions and for-profit and not-for-profit organizations that do not have the authority to adopt energy codes, but can play an important role in accelerating their adoption.

“The transformation of our building stock provides a generational opportunity for jobs across the sustainable materials supply chain and through retrofitting initiatives,” says Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the minister. “I look forward to seeing the projects affiliated with the fund.”

The call for proposals will remain open until Mar. 27, 2023. Applications from Indigenous governments and organizations will be accepted on an ongoing basis until Mar. 31, 2025.