Norda Stelo joins BDO Zone Strategic Alliance

Consulting engineering firm Norda Stelo has joined the Ecostrat Biomass Supply Group’s Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zone Initiative, which aims to help economically distressed communities leverage biomass assets as anchors for revitalization.

“Norda Stelo’s expertise in delivering integrated projects that use brownfield engineering will help de-risk and accelerate the production of bio-based plants in BDO Zones across North America,” says Ecostrat president and BDO Zone Initiative chair Jordan Solomon.

In Canada, the national economic impact potential of biomass is estimated at 16,060 direct, indirect and induced jobs, with more than $1.48 billion annually of economic benefit. The initiative supports new market development for bioenergy, advanced biofuels, bio-based heat and power, bio-materials and clean hydrogen.

“As the first major engineering firm in Canada to earn B Corp certification, we are thrilled to be a part of this initiative to drive investment in sustainable energy,” says Norda Stelo CEO Alex Brisson, CEO of Norda Stelo, which joins the initiative as a project partner. “We can identify, develop and deploy projects that help clients and their communities decarbonize.”