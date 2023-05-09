Jacobs to design maintenance systems for world’s largest fusion experiment

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) Organization has selected Jacobs to design and engineer remotely operated tools for maintenance of the world’s largest fusion power project.

Supported by more than 30 nations, the ITER project aims to create the conditions for a self-sustaining fusion reaction, which is a crucial stepping stone toward developing fusion-based power stations and providing a new source of emissions-free, nearly unlimited energy for the world.

With a four-year framework and possible two-year extension, Jacobs’ contract covers work on up to 25 diagnostic ports and systems for operating and sustaining the ITER machine now being built in Provence, France. The project will capitalize on the consulting engineering firm’s extensive remote-handling experience and knowledge of the diagnostics and port cell areas from previous work.

“Through our team in Aix-en-Provence, combined with our global capability, we will work with ITER to channel our technology-enabled knowledge and experience toward benefiting people and the planet,” says Karen Wiemelt, senior vice-president (SVP) of security and technology for Jacobs’ energy business.