GHD partners with MaRS Discovery District on cleantech

The firm will work with start-ups focused on the energy transition.

Consulting engineering firm GHD recently entered a year-long ‘cleantech’ partnership with downtown Toronto’s Medical and Related Sciences (MaRS) Discovery District.

Under the arrangement, GHD’s global ‘future energy’ team has gained access to start-up organizations through MaRs, which is reportedly North America’s largest urban innovation hub. The goals of the partnership are to share the firm’s engineering expertise, develop client-focused proofs of concept (PoCs) and pursue broader market opportunities.

While MaRS represents more than 1,400 Canadian start-ups, GHD’s team will work specifically with those focused on the energy transition. The partnership with prioritize technologies related to energy storage, methane reduction, hydrogen, waste-to-power (WtP), carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), direct air capture (DAC), electrification and net-zero strategies.

GHD will provide educational content to the MaRS network, with subject matter experts participating in webinars and authoring papers to support the sharing of knowledge across the start-up community.

“The partnership will allow us to drive innovation for our business and clients,” says Ryan Apps, GHD’s global head of innovation. “MaRS will provide access to leading-edge technologies, allowing our clients to stay ahead of disruption, improve efficiency and develop resiliency.”

“We have prioritized participation in innovation programs to enable new thinking, share ideas and stay at the forefront of emerging technologies in the energy transition sector,” says Tej Gidda, GHD’s global future energy market leader. “We will continue to push boundaries in the mission to decarbonize the energy sector, by acting as a vehicle that efficiently brings future-focused products to market.”