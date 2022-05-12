Endress+Hauser Canada showcases ‘green’ customer experience centre

Instrumentation and automation supplier Endress+Hauser Canada is showcasing its recently, opened customer experience (CX) centre, reportedly one of the ‘greenest’ commercial buildings in the country.

As previously reported, Hamilton-based architecture and engineering firm McCallumSather has supported the company’s efforts to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and net-zero carbon and energy designations for the new 47,000-sf building in Burlington, Ont. McCallumSather led the design team, which also included WSP Canada, RWDI, MTE Consultants, GSP Group, Zon Engineering and Geo-Xergy Systems. G.S. Wark led construction.

The energy-autonomous and carbon-neutral facility houses a process training unit (PTU), collaboration lab, repair space, training centre, offices and recreational space for around 120 people.

“The centre demonstrates our dedication to customers and our commitment to sustainability,” says Matthias Altendorf, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group.

South-facing upper-floor windows capture sunlight, for example, while a triple-glazed façade prevents heat loss and a 4-m tall tree in the atrium helps improve air quality.

“We offer an inviting environment while setting standards for ecological building design,” says managing director Anthony Varga.

The building exceeds its electricity needs with more than 800 roof-mounted solar modules, which can generate approximately 408,000 kW-h annually, some of which will be fed into the grid. A geothermal system, meanwhile, draws heat from 50 wells, each 180 m deep, and distributes it across the building via 63 heat pumps.