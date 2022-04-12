Stantec helps wastewater authority expand facility, with a focus on sustainability

Stantec, a global engineering, architecture, and design firm, is assisting the South County Regional Wastewater Authority near Gilroy, Calif., expand its existing wastewater treatment plant with the design of a new membrane bioreactor facility. The new facility will add additional capacity of 2.5 million gallons per day (MGD) to the existing plant’s 8.5 MGD wastewater treatment.

The SCRWA is a joint powers authority established to manage wastewater treatment and water reclamation for the cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill. The facility receives and treats wastewater from domestic, commercial, and industrial users, and has a successful water recycling program. Increasing the use of recycled water for non-potable uses is an important way to conserve valuable drinking water supplies. A reliable supply of recycled water not only offsets limited potable water but provides a variety of benefits that support the area’s quality of life. The project increases treatment capacity and provides more recycled water.

Using membrane technology for nutrient removal, Stantec will provide the plant with higher quality effluent for beneficial reuse, including industrial use and municipal irrigation. The $62 US million project will feature a new headworks and screenings facility, bioreactors, membrane basins, blowers, a chemical feed and storage facility, and a solids handling facility.

Stantec has worked with SCRWA for more than a decade, planning the wastewater treatment plant expansion. The firm is providing design and engineering services during construction on the project, which is expected to be complete in 2024.