CIMA+ hires sustainability expert

Montreal-headquartered consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has hired Ian Turpin as its new environmental, social and governance (ESG) director.

Turpin earned a master’s degree in strategic environmental impact assessment through Montreal’s McGill University and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) before gaining more than 20 years’ ESG experience across North America, Europe and Oceania, working for Bell, Quadra Chemicals and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton.

In his new role, he will be responsible for helping optimize CIMA+’s ESG strategy and developing innovative projects to confront climate change.

“Mr. Turpin has a solid background that will help us pursue our strategic vision of becoming a major player in building a sustainable future,” says Suzanne Demeules, chief practice officer.