BBA helps decarbonize ArcelorMittal’s Port-Cartier plant

The mining company aims to cut 30% of its GHG emissions by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2050.

BBA is helping cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from processes at mining company ArcelorMittal’s iron oxide pellet production plant in Port-Cartier, Que.

ArcelorMittal had decided to replace some of the fuel oil in its facilities with pyrolytic oil, a biofuel to be produced by nearby AE Côte-Nord Canada Bioenergy, using Arbec sawmill byproducts. BBA participated in this project’s feasibility study and supported plant modifications, which led to ArcelorMittal beginning to use the biofuel this year for some of its pellet furnaces.

Next, BBA will carry out detailed engineering and support the conversion of ArcelorMittal’s fuel oil systems.

“BBA is proud to be involved in implementing this innovative technology that will help decarbonize heavy industry,” says Stéphane Charest, project manager within BBA’s advanced fuels and chemicals team. “One of the challenges was to ensure the quality and consistency of the iron oxide pellet firing process, to maintain and even increase the plant’s output.”

With the support of BBA, which is experienced with pyrolytic oil and certifying furnaces to CSA standards, ArcelorMittal aims to cut 30% of its GHG emissions by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2050.