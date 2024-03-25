AtkinsRéalis to engineer green hydrogen hub in Quebec

TESCanada H2 has awarded a contract to AtkinsRéalis (the firm formerly known as SNC-Lavalin) for front-end engineering and design services for its Projet Mauricie green hydrogen hub in Quebec.

Projet Mauricie is a renewable energy initiative that is expected to be commissioned in 2028, at which point it will produce up to 70,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen to help decarbonize industrial processes and heavy transportation in Quebec. It is one of Canada’s largest clean hydrogen projects—and one of Quebec’s largest decarbonization projects of any kind—announced to date. As part of the project, clean electricity will largely be supplied by new, purpose-built renewable power generation, including wind and solar farms totalling 1,000 MW.

“Energy-secure and affordable net-zero grids will be needed as we electrify a larger portion of our economies,” says Ian L. Edwards, president and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. “Green hydrogen provides an attractive clean energy option for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. We’re pleased to deliver our engineering expertise to ensure a successful energy transition.”

A multidisciplinary AtkinsRéalis team will collaborate with specialists from BBA to develop project plans, an execution schedule, cost estimates and environmental impact assessment and to assist TESCanada with permitting. In addressing the project’s technical challenges, AtkinsRéalis will provide support for geotechnical investigations and testing.

“We are proud to contribute to this innovative project that will largely self-generate its renewable electricity with behind-the-fence wind and solar plants,” says Stéphanie Vaillancourt, AtkinsRéalis’ president for Canada. “Green hydrogen offers an effective solution to decarbonize heavy industrial processes and long-haul transportation, as well as other sectors that are not suitable to direct electrification.”

The firm has experience in the hydrogen market, having successfully executed projects in the U.S., U.K. and U.A.E.