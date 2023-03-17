Algoma Steel appoints EllisDon construction manager for electric arc furnace project

The facility is to be started up next year.

Algoma Steel Group has appointed EllisDon construction manager for the completion of its electric arc furnace (EAF) facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., bolstering the hot and cold rolled steel producer’s internal project team.

“We are proud to join Algoma’s team in one of Canada’s largest electrification projects targeting reduced carbon emissions,” says EllisDon president and CEO Geoff Smith. “This is a partnership with Algoma and with the environment.”

“Our transformative EAF project continues to advance on time and on budget,” says Algoma CEO Michael Garcia, “and as we enter the more complex phases of construction, we are pleased to partner with EllisDon. We continue to expect a successful start-up in mid-2024. Once the project is completed, we expect to be one of the lowest-cost green-steel production facilities in North America, expanding our annual capacity from 2.8 million to 3.7 million tons, with an estimated 70% reduction in carbon emissions.”