AECOM earns Terra Carta Seal for sustainability

The firm was one of 19 companies to be honoured for the year.

The Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) recently awarded the 2022 Terra Carta Seal to infrastructure consulting firm AECOM in recognition of its commitment to sustainability and leadership in advancing environmental stewardship across the industry.

King Charles III launched the seal at the 2021 United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference, i.e. COP26, when he was still Prince of Wales. It recognizes global companies for driving innovation and demonstrating momentum toward the creation of genuinely sustainable markets.

Through its Sustainable Legacies strategy and ScopeX approach to reducing the carbon impact of its planning, design and construction projects, AECOM reportedly achieved operational net-zero in 2021, as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

“We’re proud to be recognized at the leading edge of private-sector firms working toward a more sustainable future,” said AECOM CEO Troy Rudd. “The Terra Carta presents comprehensive, guiding principles for progress. We are committed to making a positive impact through infrastructure, improving our operations and helping our clients and industry do the same.”

Advertisement

AECOM is one of 19 companies to earn the 2022 Terra Carta Seal.