AECOM appoints leader for global offshore wind energy sector

Dawn MacDonald has joined infrastructure consulting firm AECOM as global offshore wind market sector lead.

A professional engineer by trade and energy industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience, MacDonald joins AECOM from the Maple Power joint venture (JV) in Europe, where she oversaw the development, construction and operation of offshore wind power facilities. She originally studied industrial engineering at the University of Manitoba before working for Solectron, Wi-LAN, IMV Projects (now Wood) and Enbridge, which took her from Calgary to Paris, France.

In her new role at AECOM, she will strive to advance integrated offshore wind offerings around the world, leveraging the firm’s experience in environmental and port infrastructure to serve new and existing clients.

“I am delighted to join AECOM and work closely with technical experts to deliver large-scale projects,” she says. “With governments moving quickly to boost renewable energy capacity and meet their carbon reduction goals, I am also looking forward to helping clients accelerate delivery and significantly de-risk these projects by reducing complexities through extensive collaboration with developers, key suppliers, contractors, local ports and agencies.”

Advertisement

“We are excited to welcome Dawn as we continue to advance our ‘sustainable legacies’ strategy and extend our capabilities in the growing offshore wind energy market,” says Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Her industry-leading experience will further enhance our track record of delivering best-in-class environmental services and leadership in the ports and marine design sector.’’