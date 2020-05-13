WinSETT Centre launches GoFundMe campaign to outlast COVID-19

The Canadian Centre for Women in Science, Engineering, Trades and Technology (WinSETT Centre) has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, as its sources of revenue—including face-to-face, facilitated workshops and sponsorships—have dried up for now, with no sense of when they will resume.

“My hope is the pandemic does not reverse the progress we have made for women in engineering,” says Marg Latham, the centre’s chair since 2019 and president of Aqua Libra Consulting, who explains the organization does not meet criteria for pandemic-response funding. “The new normal may mean fewer participants in larger spaces, with no change in our tuition, which is kept low for early-career women.”

With a goal of $125,000, the campaign is raising funds that will go toward redeveloping the WinSETT Centre’s website and transitioning its workshops for online delivery.

Since its founding 10 years ago, the non-profit organization has delivered its leadership program workshops to more than 4,000 women in major centres coast to coast in Canada, as part of the broader effort to create and foster opportunities for women to enter, stay, grow and lead at all levels in traditionally male-dominated fields.

“Our vision is a world where women participate fully in science, engineering, trades and technology,” says Latham.

