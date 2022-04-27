Rittal announces the Women in Tech Scholarship

Rittal Canada will once again award two ‘Advancing Women in Tech’ scholarships of $1,750 each, to female Canadian undergraduates to help further their studies and careers in the electrical and associated industries.

For eligibility requirements, the applicant must be a citizen of Canada or a legal permanent resident, must be a current post-secondary undergraduate student, enrolled in a full-time appropriate field of study (e.g., Electrical Engineering/Apprenticeship or Electrical/Electronic Technologist or Technician) at an accredited college or university program. The successful student must have competitive grades in their current program and additionally be able to demonstrate leadership and involvement in their community. Any examples of unique projects showing expertise with industry-relevant software for solution design, would be a welcome addition to the application.

Since 1995, Electro-Federation Canada (EFC), representing over 200 organizations in the electrical industry, continues to support university and college students with funding through the EFC Scholarship Program. A record of over $160,000 raised will offer 63 scholarships supported by leading Canadian electrical manufacturers and distributors this year. Students pursuing a career in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Technologist/Technician, Industrial Distribution, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Supply Chain Operations, Logistics, Data Analytics Management, or Information Technology may apply.

“The EFC Scholarship Program is more essential today with the pandemic impacting student employment with increased pressures on their financial and mental health. This funding will assist the brightest students in the pursuit of their education. The program highlights the electrical industry as a great career destination. It also offers the opportunity for students to engage with EFC member companies, offering employment and career opportunities.” said John Jefkins, VP Member Engagement & Corporate Partnerships, Electro-Federation Canada.

To apply for this scholarship, click here. Deadline: May 31, 2022.