OSPE calls for speakers for 2021 Engineering Conference

The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) is inviting subject matter experts to apply to lead discussions at its first annual Engineering Conference.

Currently scheduled for Oct. 6-7, 2021, in Windsor, Ont., the conference will bring stakeholders from across the profession together to discuss the future of engineering. The educational streams will focus on four topics: sustainability, innovation, the workforce and skills for tomorrow.

The first stream will focus on the importance of applying sustainable engineering principles early in the construction process, lest they otherwise be overlooked. Participants will explore renewable energy, green buildings, electric vehicles (EVs) and other technologies to address climate change.

The second stream will explore bold thinking in such areas as 5G networks, data privacy, artificial intelligence (AI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), autonomous transportation and ‘smart’ infrastructure, with the goal of improving both quality of life and the economy.

The third stream will identify potential strengths and weaknesses of the engineering workforce, with open discussions of the talent gap, diversity and how economic shifts affect the labour market.

The fourth and final stream will look to the future and ask what engineers can do today to prepare for it by harnessing a wide range of ‘soft’ and ‘hard’ skills across a variety of disciplines. There will be a focus on the flexibility required to pivot according to the demands of the time.

The deadline for online submissions is Nov. 30, 2020. Applicants will be notified of the next steps in the new year. For more information, click here.