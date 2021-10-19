OAA calls for presenters for 2022 conference

The Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) is inviting individuals and organizations to submit proposals for educational sessions at its next conference.

The three-day event will take place at Toronto’s Beanfield Centre on May 11 to 13, 2022 and will include both in-person and virtual elements for architects, engineers, interior designers, other allied professionals and students.

Experts are being sought to discuss topics ranging from heritage building restoration and sustainability to project management, building codes and construction law. The conference’s theme is ‘Inspiring Climate Action’ and, as such, the event will showcase the application of creative ideas and projects to the climate crisis.

The deadline for submissions is November 16. For full details, click here.