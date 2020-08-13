New show manager announced for CMPX

The Canadian Mechanical & Plumbing Exposition (CMPX), cancelled this year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, will now be managed by Newcom Media. The next edition is scheduled for March 2022.

The announcement was made by the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) and the Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating (CIPH), which jointly produce the expo. The previous show manager was Shield Associates.

“I would like to express HRAI’s sincere appreciation to Patrick Shield for his efforts in making this event what it is today,” says Sandy MacLeod, president and CEO of HRAI.

“CMPX has changed over the past 40-plus years,” says Dennis Kozina, chair of HRIA and the CMPX show committee. “Newcom Media’s expertise and proven track record make it a perfect match to manage this prestigious event.”