New Appointments at CIMA+

CIMA+ has appointed Eric Van Acker as Senior Vice President, Finance, and Paul Chamberland as Vice President, Information Technologies (IT).

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome these two new leaders at CIMA+. Their experience in their respective field will help CIMA+ achieve its growth objectives,” states Denis Thivierge, CIMA+’s chief operating officer.

Van Acker has nearly 18 years of experience in the finance industry. He worked at Bombardier for almost 13 years,, having previously worked at KPMG.

Chamberland has worked in the IT sector for nearly 25 years, including more than 15 years in management or senior management positions as well as in international operations. He has also worked as a support engineer in various context, such as military operations and government organizations and has significant experience in cybersecurity.

Messrs. Van Acker and Chamberland both joined CIMA+ in March 2022.

CIMA+ provides a variety of engineering consulting services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure assets, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. W