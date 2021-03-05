Hatch celebrates 65 years

Engineering firm Hatch, headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., is continuing to mark its 65th anniversary in 2021.

When Hatch was founded in Toronto in 1955 as W.S. Atkins & Associates, the consulting engineering firm primarily sought to serve the metals and infrastructure sectors. Early projects included Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway tunnels and the Quebec Iron & Titanium (now Rio Tinto) metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Que. Gerry Hatch joined in 1958 and the company was renamed Hatch in 1962.

Today, the company has grown to encompass more than 9,000 employees in more than 70 offices around the world. It is commemorating its history with a report, video content and a microsite, all detailing how the business has changed over time to meet clients’ needs and sharing insights on where it is heading.

“Some of the major themes in our market sectors include the energy transformation towards renewable power and decarbonization, infrastructure development toward large, livable cities with sustainable resources and a shift towards a new, digitized world,” says Hatch chair and CEO John Bianchini.

“Tackling the challenges of the future will require solutions that are bold and innovative and challenge the status quo,” adds Martin Doble, global managing director of strategy and development.